Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 11,324 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

