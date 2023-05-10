Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 1,510 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in CSX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in CSX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark cut their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

