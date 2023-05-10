Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 237 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.83.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $229.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $280.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Recommended Stories

