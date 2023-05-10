Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $136.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $155.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.89 and a 200 day moving average of $139.21.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

