Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 6,384 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $28.37.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.