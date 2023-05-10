Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBMF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $822.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

