Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 567.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.76.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

