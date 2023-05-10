Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 943.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 466,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,339,000 after buying an additional 421,598 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Align Technology by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,682,000 after buying an additional 243,581 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,159,000 after buying an additional 223,091 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Align Technology by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,191,000 after buying an additional 156,110 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $302.74 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $368.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.60.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

