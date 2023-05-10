Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $845,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 119.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 81,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

PWZ stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

