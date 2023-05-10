Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $905,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 109,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 27,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 17,577 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 484,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,144,000 after buying an additional 43,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 177,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

