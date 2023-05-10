Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $909,000 Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BCE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in BCE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.72.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

