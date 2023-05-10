Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $937,000 Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 199.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 943,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,686,000 after purchasing an additional 738,680 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 407.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 559,795 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,769,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,431,000 after purchasing an additional 168,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,857,000.

BATS:HYD opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

