Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $974,000 Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.63. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

