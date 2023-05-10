Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $861,000 in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 48,220 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after buying an additional 26,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $48.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

