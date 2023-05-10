Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 1,567 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $77.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.18. The firm has a market cap of $106.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile



Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

