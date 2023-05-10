Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 21,171 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,171 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter worth $112,000.

PCEF opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $659.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

