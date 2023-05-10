Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 265 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 17,676.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 957,541 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 8,843.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 618,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in 3M by 7,175.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,095,000 after acquiring an additional 545,300 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $100.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.53. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $154.04. The company has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.