Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Electric Stock Performance

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GE opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $102.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

