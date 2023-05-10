Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in M&T Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 401,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in M&T Bank by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 204,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.10.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $116.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also

