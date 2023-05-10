Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,261 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after buying an additional 1,278,710 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,489,000 after buying an additional 381,797 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,223,000 after buying an additional 350,434 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 119.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,180,000 after purchasing an additional 336,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,428 shares of company stock worth $3,524,225. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Shares of YUM opened at $137.61 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.82.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.