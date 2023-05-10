Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,331 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSEW. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 931.8% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,201 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 623,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:GSEW opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.