Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 492 Shares of Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Build Bond Innovation ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Build Bond Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000.

NYSEARCA BFIX opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Build Bond Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91.

The Build Bond Innovation ETF (BFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad-based global portfolio of investment grade fixed income securities and US equity call options tied to the upside performance of the S&P 500 Index. BFIX was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Build.

