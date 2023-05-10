Oshkosh Co. (OSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Oshkosh has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oshkosh has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $7.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $75.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $106.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $3,588,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.87.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

