PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Lowered by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.73.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.52.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

