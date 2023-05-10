PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $103.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73. The company has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.52.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

