Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stake Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267,833 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.37% of Pentair worth $27,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Pentair by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Pentair by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Pentair Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

See Also

