Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Philip Morris International Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

PM opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

