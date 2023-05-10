PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 312.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG opened at $137.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $145.51. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Argus upped their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.74.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

