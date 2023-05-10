Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,567 Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 5.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 393.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEP opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -1,739.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

