Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,980 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shell by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,082,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,200,672,000 after buying an additional 312,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Shell by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,067,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $998,596,000 after buying an additional 1,295,431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $549,346,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $262,275,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.59) to GBX 3,000 ($37.85) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,934.83.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $60.84 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $212.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

