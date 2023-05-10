Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,407 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 29,761 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of ADT by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,980 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

ADT Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ADT opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 201.67 and a beta of 1.70.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). ADT had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. ADT’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Insider Transactions at ADT

In related news, EVP David W. Smail bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 457,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,901.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David W. Smail bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 457,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,901.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jamie Elizabeth Haenggi bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $579,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,443,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,358,681.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 180,650 shares of company stock worth $987,364. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

