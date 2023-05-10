Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,719 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,539,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,225,000 after acquiring an additional 253,178 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,864,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day moving average of $84.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

