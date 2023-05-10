Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IEMG opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $53.23.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

