Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $564,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $168.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The company has a market cap of $381.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

