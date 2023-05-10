Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $627,000 Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Nucor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 633,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,450,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Nucor by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after buying an additional 429,563 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Nucor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 996,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,149,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $140.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.21. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

