Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 175,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,535,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,602,000 after purchasing an additional 859,959 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 161,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PM opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.55. The stock has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

