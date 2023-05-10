Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $910,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,534 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 26,794 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 392,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,843 shares of the airline’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the airline’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 127,044 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,574 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Stories

