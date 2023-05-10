Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $579,000 in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFR. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 522.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 67,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 56,994 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,151,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 456,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 78,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 896,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 116,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BUFR opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $851.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.59.

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

