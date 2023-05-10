Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $631,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $91.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.38. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

