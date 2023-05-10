Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $605,000 Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $137.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.82. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,428 shares of company stock worth $3,524,225 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

