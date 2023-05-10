Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $635,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 124.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $89.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $128.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.64.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

