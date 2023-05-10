Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $715,000 Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 100.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 61.1% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.58 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,879.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

