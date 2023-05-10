Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,220 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.43 and a 52-week high of $193.95.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

