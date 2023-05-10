Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 158,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 156,169 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,576,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,319,000 after purchasing an additional 166,057 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 52,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 28,956 shares during the period.

SPSB opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

