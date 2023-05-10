Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $383.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $391.60.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

