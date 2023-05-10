Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,200,463,000 after acquiring an additional 275,168 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,192,000 after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Allstate by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,735,000 after purchasing an additional 409,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 549.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $118.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.58. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.82 and a 200 day moving average of $126.06.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Citigroup lowered their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

