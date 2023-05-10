Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 756 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPR. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

EPR Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average of $39.80. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.98%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

