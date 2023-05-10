Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter.

JMST opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.58.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

