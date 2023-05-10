Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 1,087 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,544,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,443,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,741,000 after acquiring an additional 90,859 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,936,000 after acquiring an additional 69,295 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,848,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,950,000 after acquiring an additional 277,202 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE BXMT opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.46%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 163.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,061.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $943,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,061.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.