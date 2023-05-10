Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,639 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,518,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in DexCom by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in DexCom by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $119.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.93 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $126.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $4,228,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,427,189.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $4,228,732.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,427,189.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $274,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,429.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,433,574. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.